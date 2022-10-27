Hanamkonda: Cops seize 1.7 kg of dry ganja, one held

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:50 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Hanamkonda: Following a tip-off on sale of dry ganja, the Warangal Police Commissioner’s Task Force along with Parkal police nabbed one Alle Saishiva of Varikole village of Parkal mandal and seized 1.7 kg of ganja worth Rs 35,000 from him on Thursday.

Additional DCP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad said in a press note that the accused had purchased the dry ganja from known persons in Bhadrachalam area and was selling the same at Varikole village area at Rs 500 per pouch to earn easy money. The accused has been working as a car driver.