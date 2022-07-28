Hanamkonda: MLA Vinay Bhaskar visits CMRF beneficiaries homes to handover cheques

MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has visited the house of each beneficiary of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) and handed over the cheques in his constituency

Hanamkonda: Instead of calling the beneficiaries of the CMRF to collect the cheques at his camp office, West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has visited the house of each beneficiary of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) and handed over the cheques in his constituency here on Thursday.

He has visited the houses of six beneficiaries and handed cheques worth Rs 9.20 lakhs to them. Speaking on the occasion, Vinaya Bhaskar said that the State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was generous in sanctioning the funds to the poor patients under the CMRF.

“During the previous governments, we could barely get five cheques under the CMRF. But after the formation of the Telangana State, the government is sanctioning CMRF relief to hundreds of people in every division in the constituency,” he said and promised that he would also help the poor in personal capacity.

As a part of his tour in the constituency, Vinay Bhaskar has visited the beneficiaries’ houses at Papaiahpet Chaman, Indira Nagar, Waddepally and Bapujinagar in Kazipet.