Hanamkonda: Renovation of historic Bhadrakali temple to start soon

According to official sources, KUDA is set to call for online tenders next week, marking the commencement of the renovation of Bhadrakali temple

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 07:23 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Designs of Bhadrakali temple renovation project

Hanamkonda: The Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) is all set to call for tenders for the much-anticipated renovation of the revered Bhadrakali temple here. In an effort to preserve the rich historical and cultural legacy of Telangana, the State government had decided to take up renovation of the popular temple.

According to official sources, KUDA is set to call for online tenders next week, marking the commencement of the renovation project. The technical approval for the designs of the ‘Madaveedhulu’ and ‘Rajagopuram’ will be finalized within the next couple of days by the Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) of the Public Health Engineering Department. As part of the restoration process, efforts will also be made to enhance the aesthetic appearance of the temple by developing the surrounding landscape.

The State government has already sanctioned Rs.20 crore from the Special Development Fund (SDF) of Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar for the renovation, while KUDA has been entrusted with a budget of Rs 10 crore for the temple’s development. The construction of the ‘Madaveedhulu’ will facilitate the celebration of ‘Radhayatra’ within the temple premises itself, further enriching the spiritual experience for devotees. Moreover, the addition of an impressive nine-storied ‘Rajagopuram’ will enhance the temple’s splendor and create a truly awe-inspiring ambience.

Adhering to the principles of ‘Agamashastra’, the ‘Madaveedhulu’ will be constructed around the Bhadrakali temple, spanning a length of 830 metres and a width of 33 feet. Additionally, a rampart will be constructed, extending approximately 100 metres from the temple to the Bhadrakali lake. To facilitate these renovations, certain structures adjacent to the temple, including the priest’s residence, Yagasala, Vanthasala, Annadana Satram, Vedic school and other buildings will be demolished and reconstructed outside the temple premises.

The Bhadrakali temple holds immense historical significance, believed to have been built in 625 A.D. by King Pulakeshin II of the Chalukya dynasty to commemorate his victory over the Vengi region of ‘Andhra Desham’, as inscribed on the temple walls. The Kakatiya kings later adopted the temple, considering Goddess Bhadrakali as their “Kula Devatha.” In a gesture of reverence, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao presented the presiding deity with an elaborate set of ornaments, including an 11.70-kilogram gold crown and earrings, following the formation of Telangana State.

In parallel to the temple renovation, the government is also developing the Bhadrakali lake as a prominent tourism spot at a cost of Rs.50 crore.