KUDA to take up construction of Inner Ring Road of Warangal soon

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 06:36 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Warangal: The Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) will soon launch work on the long pending Inner Ring Road (IRR). While the execution of this 13 km-long road project was given to the Roads and Buildings Department in the past, there was no progress with this effect due to reasons best known to the officials.

Meanwhile, KUDA officials reportedly impressed upon the IT and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao about the urgent need to take up the works considering illegal occupation of the lands acquired for the project at a meeting held in Hyderabad a couple of days ago. Following this, the Minister entrusted the responsibility to the KUDA.

To ease traffic congestion in the tri-cities of Warangal-Hanamkonda-Kazipet, the IRR was proposed by the KUDA way back in 2007. While 200 acres of the land was required for the IRR, 70 percent of the private lands were acquired by paying Rs.120 crore.

“There is a need for another Rs 100 crore for acquiring the remaining land,” a KUDA official said, adding that the District Collector would be hold a meeting with Revenue officials on the acquisition of the remaining land soon.

It was decided to construct the IRR in two phases. While the eight km stretch would initially be taken up, the rest would be taken up later. The width of the proposed IRR is 200 feet. The six km IRR begins at Naidu Petrol Bunk (Khammam road) and it will be aligned to ORR at Arepally village via Nakkapelli, Vasanthapur, Stambhampally, Khila Warangal, Keerthi Nagar, Enumamula market yard, Kothapet, and Paidipelli. The officials wanted to complete the temporary road construction works for eight km in three weeks.

The official said the inter-connectivity of the Inner Ring Road (IRR), Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Regional Ring Road (RRR) could serve the needs of the people for another three decades.