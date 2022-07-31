Hanamkonda: Reserve Inspector, ex-MPP and 8 others booked for extortion

Published Date - 09:49 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Hanamkonda: A Reserve Inspector of Police and nine others were booked for extortion and criminal intimidation, and sections of Arms Act, and launched a manhunt for the RI who is at large.

Though the Kakatiya University Campus police registered a case against the accused on Friday (July 29), they have not made any official statement on the issue so far. But the official sources confirmed that Muddasani Sampath Kumar alias Sampath Kumar Varma, who is presently working as the Reserve Inspector in Jagtial district, was booked as the Accused-2 in the case. Meanwhile, police arrested Kethapaka Ramesh (A-4), Bojja Haribabu (A-5), Aluvala Naresh (A-6), Mekala Ramesh (A-7), Panga Ravi (A-8) and T Praveen (A-9) on Saturday. Four others, Muddasani Venugopal (A-1), Muddasani Sampath Kumar (A-2), Mallanna (A-3), a former MPP, and Kranthi, driver of A-1 , are absconding, according to the police sources. The accused were booked under 386 of IPC (extortion), 506 R/W 34 IPC (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 25 (1)(A) of Arms Act.

It is alleged that Sampath Kumar had been involved in land settlements under Warangal police commissionerate limits as he earlier worked as the RSI in Warangal. One of the victims of this extortion gang reportedly was forced to cough up Rs 23 lakhs to the gang in a land dispute. Sampath Kumar allegedly used his service weapon to threaten the people during the settlements.

Sources also said that Sampath Kumar had been a disobedient officer who even opened fire in the air in the past in connection with a dispute. He used to run a coaching centre for the police constable and Sub-Inspector aspirants in Mankammathota in Karimnagar city in the past. He is also facing allegations of ‘harassment’ from his close relatives.