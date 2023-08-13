Hanamkonda: Rs 25 crore sanctioned for expansion of Parkal-Narlapur road

State government has sanctioned Rs.25 crore towards the expansion (double-road) and development of the Parkal-Narlapur road in the district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

State government has sanctioned Rs.25 crore towards the expansion (double-road) and development of the Parkal-Narlapur road in the district

Hanamkonda: The State government has sanctioned Rs.25 crore towards the expansion (double-road) and development of the Parkal-Narlapur road in the district, said Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, he said an order to this effect was issued a couple of days ago, and thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his swift action in granting these funds. He emphasized the dedicated focus of the BRS government on fortifying the rural road infrastructure, highlighting the transformative potential of well-constructed roads in propelling overall development in the state.

Reddy elaborated that a number of roads have already undergone conversion into dual-lane pathways, further bolstering connectivity. Notably, a significant allocation of Rs 61 crore has been earmarked for the enhancement of two additional roads within the Parkal constituency. He also promised to get more funds for the expansion of numerous other roads.

He recalled Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod laid the foundation for the construction of a BT road connecting Chintapalli to VRN Thanda in the Sangem Mandal, and a BT road from Mummidivaram to VRN Thanda on June 25.