Hanamkonda: Students urged to champion scientific education, secularism

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

CPI senior leader Takkallapally Srinivas Rao at the AISF training programme at Hasanparthi on Tuesday.

Hanamkonda: Students were urged to fight for the establishment of scientific education and society, and to preserve constitutional and secular systems, at the commencement of the AISF state-level educational and scientific training classes in Hasanparthi here on Tuesday.

CPI National Executive Committee member and former MLA Chada Venkata Reddy, the chief guest of the programme, said students should read their class books as well as the society and fight against many ills in society.

He accused the BJP of doing divisive politics in the name of caste and religion among the people of the country. He said that democracy in the country can be protected only by expelling the BJP from the country.

Former national president of AISF Takkalpalli Srinivasa Rao, Nava Chetana Vigyan Samiti Secretary BSR Mohan Reddy and others also spoke.

