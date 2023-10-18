Hanamkonda: Trade Unions announce support for BRS MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar

The trade unions praised Vinay Bhaskar for his dedication to serving the working class and his commitment to addressing their concerns

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Hanamkonda: Trade unions unanimously announced their full support for MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar in the upcoming elections at a special meeting held at Nitya Banquet Hall, Ramnagar on Wednesday.

The trade unions praised Vinay Bhaskar for his dedication to serving the working class and his commitment to addressing their concerns. They highlighted his work in resolving issues related to professional work, education, health, salary, job security, and benefits.

Vinay Bhaskar, incumbent MLA and BRS nominee for the Warangal West Constituency, expressed his gratitude for the support of the trade unions. He said that he has always considered himself a worker and that he is honoured to be their honorary president. He promised to continue fighting for the welfare of the working class.

