Nirmal villagers pledge electoral support to Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

BRS nominee Indrakaran Reddy pays tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar at Ellapalli village in Nirmal Rural mandal on Wednesday 2. BRS nominee Indrakaran Reddy takes blessings of his elders at Ellapalli village in Nirmal Rural mandal on Wednesday

Nirmal: Residents of Ellapalli village in Nirmal Rural mandal resolved to cast their votes for BRS nominee from Nirmal A Indrakaran Reddy on Wednesday.

The residents passed a resolution pledging electoral support of the entire village to Reddy’s candidature for witnessing unprecedented growth on many spheres. They said that the Nirmal Assembly constituency was progressing on a path of development under the leadership of Reddy. The face of the segment was changed in nine and half years.

Meanwhile, Reddy asked the cadres of the BRS to work as a family. He convened a meeting with the cadres at a function hall in Nirmal Rural mandal. He told the activists and leaders to strive for victory of the party in polls by setting their personal works aside. He urged them to actively participate in poll campaigning.

In a related programme, Reddy welcomed activists of BJP from Soan and Mamada mandals into the BRS.

