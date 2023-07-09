Hanamkonda: MLA lays foundation for CC road, drain construction in KU employees colony

Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has initiated development works of KU Employees Colony by laying the foundation stone for the construction of CC roads and drains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

MLA Vinay Bhaskar during foundation laying programme at KU employees colony in Hanamkonda.

Hanamkonda: West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has initiated development works of KU Employees Colony by laying the foundation stone for the construction of CC roads and drains with an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh on Sunday as part of the ‘Colony Darshan’ programme.

During the event, MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar expressed his commitment to catering to the needs of both middle-class and affluent families residing in the colony. He highlighted the ongoing development programs with a budget of Rs eight crores that aim to uplift the living standards of the residents.

In response to a petition submitted by the colony’s inhabitants, requesting additional development works, the MLA assured them that their concerns would be addressed promptly.

He called upon the educated people and intellectuals to acknowledge and support his endeavours, emphasizing the importance of their backing to secure his position as the MLA in the upcoming elections.

58 Division Corporator Immadi Lohitha Raj, Division President Narasimha Ra, Colony Association President Prof Sailu, General Secretary Kondal Reddy, and several others participated in the programme.