Handing over of projects to KRMB not proper: CPI(M) leader Tammineni

BJP government at the Centre was trying to benefit from the Krishna River water issue between Andhra and Telangana, said Tammineni

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 08:07 PM

File Photo

Khammam: The Congress government’s decision to entrust the projects on river Krishna to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) was wrong, stated CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram.

Stressing on the need for a scientific solution to the river water disputes he said that the BJP government at the Centre was trying to benefit from the Krishna River water issue between Andhra and Telangana.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday Veerabhadram noted that CPI (M)’s ideology was that even though the Telugu states were separated, people should not be separated. The BJP government was creating conflicts between the States for political gains, he said.

He said that the Centre had given many assurances when the united Andhra Pradesh was separated. But none of those promises were fulfilled and the government was trying to move the coach factory allotted to Kazipet to another place.

The formation of a central committee under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind to have a single election for the entire country was nothing but murder of democracy. The Central government was suppressing the opposition, he alleged.

The BJP which failed to control rising prices wants to benefit from the construction of Ayodhya Ram Temple. The previous Assembly election results were proof of how people would teach a lesson for undemocratic policies of governments. The Assembly election result was not Congress’s victory but BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao’s defeat, Veerabhadram stated.

It was not correct to make statements that the Congress government would collapse in six months. He demanded that the three ministers in Khammam take responsibility to provide water to the Yasangi paddy, sugarcane and other crops under Palair old canal ayacut.