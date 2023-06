Haneesh enters quarterfinals of U-11 Gujarati Seva Mandal Table Tennis Tournament

Hanessh Amara survived a close call against Vihaan Mudumbai with a 3-2 win to make it to the quarterfinals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:03 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Hanessh Amara survived a close call against Vihaan Mudumbai with a 3-2 win to make it to the quarterfinals

Hyderabad: Hanessh Amara survived a close call against Vihaan Mudumbai with a 3-2 win to make it to the quarterfinals in the boys under-11 singles category at the 3rd Shree Gujarati Seva Mandal Table Tennis Tournament, in Hyderabad on Friday.

Results:

U-11 Boys: Pre-quarters:Haneesh Amara (SPHS) bt Vihaan Mudumbai (ITTA) 3-2, Advaith Sadvaani (GTTA) bt Zidan Farooqui (GTTA) 3-0,G Pradyumn Reddy (ITTA) bt Sri Sai Shiva (ITTA) 3-0, Srihari B bt Naman Jain 3-2, Abhay Sreenath (ITTA) bt Y Srithik (TTTA) 3-0, Hriaan Keshkani (GTTA) bt Devansh Goyal (ITTA) 3-0, P Vedansh (AKTTA) bt N S Karthikeya (LBS) 3-0, Agastya Sadvani bt K Hitesh 3-0;

U-11 girls Pre-quarters: Vishnu Priya (LFHS) bt Myra Jain (LBS) 3-1, Vamshika (LFHS) bt Sree Phalguni Rao (ITTA) 3-0, Riddhi Toro bt Dhruvi Jain (GSM) 3-0, Avya Sanhita bt P Mokshika (AKTTA) 3-1, V Aparna (GSM) bt B Harika Aisshwarya (AWA) 3-0, D Avantika (SPARS) bt Sneha Reddy 3-0, Adhira Chetan (HVS) bt Kaashvi Bashetty (HVS) 3-0, V Mahima Krishna (HVS) bt Aishwarya Ajay (SPARS) 3-0;

U-13 Girls: Pre-quarters: V Mahima Krishna (HVS) bt Bhavika (GSM) 3-0, S Gayathri (GSM) bt D Avanthika (SPARS) 3-0, Saanvi Bashetty (HVS) bt Surwairya (VPG) 3-2, B Srividya (GSM) bt Sravi Rathi (LBS) 3-0, P S Keerthana Reddy (SPARS) bt Aviyan Sanhitha (HVS) 3-0, Riddhi Toro (LFHS) bt Adhira Chetan (HVS) 3-0, G V Vyshnavi (AWA) Bt Aihiti (GSM) 3-1, Sri Saanvi (SGUTTA) bt Ananya Manda (XTTA) 3-0.