Hanuman Jayanthi Shobha Yatra concludes on peaceful note in Hyderabad

Hyderabad police made elaborate security arrangements on the procession route covering a distance of 12 km

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Devotees taking part in the Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra as it crosses Narayanguda on Thursday. Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The Hanuman Jayanthi Shobha Yatra concluded on a peaceful note on Thursday evening.

Devotees in large numbers joined the procession that started from Ram Mandir, Gowliguda, and passed through Koti, Sultan Bazaar, Chikkadpally, and Tank Bund before reaching Hanuman Mandir in Tadbund Secunderabad in the evening.

Carrying saffron flags and banners, the participants joined the procession at various points. A group of women adorning saffron turbans riding two wheelers led the procession which also had children on horses and camels joining in. Enroute, several tributary processions merged with the main procession. Around afternoon, the progress of the procession was briefly impacted due to the rains.

The police made elaborate security arrangements on the procession route covering a distance of 12 km. Senior police officials including Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand visited the Ram Mandir at Gowliguda and offered prayers. He later monitored the procession from the command and control centre at Banjara Hills.

Meanwhile, the Hanuman Jayanthi processions in Cyberabad and Rachakonda also passed off peacefully.

In Cyberabad, a total of 184 processions were taken out in different areas including Shadnagar, Medchal, Rajendranagar, Gachibowli, Chevella and Moinabad. Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Stephen Raveendra monitored the processions from the Public Safety Integrated Operations Centre (PSIOC) at CP office.

In Rachakonda, the Police Commissioner, DS Chauhan visited several areas including Saroornagar where a big procession was taken out by the local people. He reviewed the security arrangements and later monitored the procession from the command and control centre.

Raja Singh Arrested: Goshamahal Legislator T Raja Singh was taken into preventive custody when he was on way to join the Hanuman Jayanthi rally at Gowliguda on Thursday afternoon. A police team reached the house of the Legislator and informed that there were restrictions on his joining the procession. He was later shifted to Bolaram police station.

Two cases were registered against the Legislator for allegedly making provocative statements during the Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra last week.