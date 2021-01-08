Harassment: Govt Pleader told to get instruction in plea

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Justice P Naveen Rao of the Telangana High Court directed the Government Pleader to get instructions in a writ plea filed by a woman and her 15-year daughter regarding the inaction of the Station House Officer Police Station Narsingi, Cyberabad. The petitioners questioned the inaction of the SHO in not conducting the investigation and taking action against M Satyanarayana, an Additional Public Prosecutor in Sessions Court, Warangal. The petitioners pointed out that though there was an FIR registered against him, no action was being taken. Counsel for the petitioners Parsa Anantha Nageshwara Rao argued that no action was being taken only due to the official position of the accused. He complained that the accused had good connections in the police department that prevented any action. The petitioners contended that Satyanarayana had been harassing her, her mother and her 15-year-old daughter both physically and mentally. He allegedly assaulted her 15-year-old daughter sexually and an FIR was registered against him under the POCSO Act. The matter will be heard on February 19.

Pleas withdrawn

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice MS Ramchandra Rao, permitted businessman Sukesh Gupta and others to withdraw two writ petitions before the High Court. The petitioners had filed writs challenging an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered against them by the Enforcement Directorate at Hyderabad under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The counsel for the petitioner pleaded that the complaint before the ED is a copy of the FIR which relates to a property in Hyderabad called King Koti Palace, which cannot be constituted as ECIR. The petitioners pleaded that if at all they can be prosecuted for the said crimes, it can be only under the provisions of Indian Penal Code and not under the PML Act. The Assistant Solicitor General, appearing for the ED, said the ECIR was already transferred to Mumbai and the present writs were not maintainable. The Chief Justice made it clear that no protection can be granted to the petitioners. The petitioners pleaded to withdraw the writ petition with a liberty to file the same before the Bombay High Court.

Flooding case

The same panel adjourned a batch of writ pleas to January 24 relating to inundation/water logging in the Osman Nagar locality of Balapur mandal in Jalpally Municipality of Ranga Reddy district. It directed the Jalpally Municipality to clear the stagnating water within ten days. Due to recent rains, water from the bund near Osman Nagar, Shaheen Nagar, overflowed leaving the surrounding areas and residents without proper relief and rehabilitation. The counsel, appearing for the Jalpally Municipality, informed to the court that only 40-50 houses are inundated and the needful will be done in 10 days. Counsel for the petitioner pleaded that the municipality was trying to break the bund. In the absence of any evidence, the contention of the petitioner was not considered.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .