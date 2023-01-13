Harish Rao asks BRS cadres to work for success of Khammam meeting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:24 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Workers engaged in preparing ground for BRS public meeting at V Venkatayapalem near Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: Preparations were going on in a speedy manner for the BRS’s public meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Khammam on Jan 18.

Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao along with MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy were holding meetings with leaders and MLAs in different Assembly constituencies to mobilise the public for the meeting.

On Friday Harish Rao held meetings in Palair and Sathupalli Assembly constituencies and asked the local MLAs as well as the leaders to mobilise as many as 50, 000 public from each constituency for the meeting.

The minister said the Khammam meeting was an important meeting for the BRS party, the national level leaders and CMs of three States would attend the meeting. It would turn the tide of national politics and influence politics at Delhi level. Such a meeting has never been held before in the country.

People in every State in the country want to implement Telangana schemes in their States as well. The Centre, which replicated Telangana’s Rythu Bandhu scheme, was giving just Rs 2000 to the farmers.

BJP with an intention to corporatise farming introduced the black laws. The BJP led Centre was responsible for the deaths of 750 farmers. In the BJP government, the income of the farmers did not double but their investment was doubled, Harish Rao said.

All the achievements of the BRS government would be explained to the nation through the Khammam public meeting. The power of Telangana and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao should be demonstrated to the country with the meeting.

Harish Rao who took part in Bhogi celebrations at Sathupalli said the real Sankranti festival would be celebrated after the success of Khammam meeting. Hence collective efforts have to be made to make it a success, he noted.

Meanwhile, Commissioners of Police of Warangal and Khammam, AV Ranganath and Vishnu S Warrier reviewed the route map and security arrangements with senior police officials. Officers were directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic and enough parking space.

MPs Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy and Nama Nagehwar Rao, former minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Rythu Bandhu Samithi district president Nallamala Venkateshwar Rao and others were present.