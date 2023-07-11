Harish Rao calls upon Telangana farmers to be wary of Congress party’s sinister designs

The needs of the farming community must be placed at the forefront of the political agenda, said Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday called upon the farmers in the State to be wary of the sinister designs of the Congress party to deprive them of free power. Coming down heavily against the party, he tweeted: “Congress’ Anti-Farmer Agenda Exposed – No Dharani, No Rythu Bandhu, No Free Power.”

Urging unity among the electors to ensure defeat of the Congress in the upcoming elections, he wanted them to teach TPCC president A Revanth Reddy a befitting lesson. The TPCC chief appeared to be driven by a vindictive agenda against the people of Telangana, he said, expressing deep disappointment with the Congress party’s blatant disregard for the well-being of farmers and its failure to support crucial initiatives such as Dharani, Rythu Bandhu and free electricity.

He wondered as to how Congress leaders who had once opposed the Telangana movement were now venomously attacking the vision of a prosperous Telangana. This underlined the fact that the mindset of the Congress party remained unaltered and devoid of compassion. He emphasized that the needs of the farming community must be placed at the forefront of the political agenda.