Harish Rao distributes material prepared by experts to 10th class students

After hoisting the national flag on the eve of the 75th Republic Day in Siddipet on Friday, Harish Rao has distributed the digital content booklets to 10th class students at Government Girls High School in Sididpet town.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 01:50 PM

Siddipet: Aiming to support the 10th-class students in his constituency, former minister T Harish Rao has decided to provide all the 10th class students with digital content that students could access from their parent’s mobile phones. The QR codes of each chapter were made into a booklet. After hoisting the national flag on the eve of the 75th Republic Day in Siddipet on Friday, Harish Rao has distributed the digital content booklets to 10th class students at Government Girls High School in Sididpet town.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that he prepared the material by roping in expert teachers. After the classroom teaching and special classes in the school, the former minister said that the students could access the well prepared material from their parent’s phones by scanning the QR codes given to each of them. He has said that he would distribute the material to all the 2,516 students in his Constituency.

Seeking a return gift from the students, Rao called upon them to keep the constituency at the top of the State in 10th class board examinations. While asking them to wake up at 4 am every day until the examinations are completed, he has said that he would check with their parents to know whether they were following the timetable. Later, he flagged off a rally taken out by the vegetarians in Siddipet town. He said that vegetarians will be healthier than non-vegetarians. Rao has observed that it is time everyone switched to vegetarianism to lead a healthier life.