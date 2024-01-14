Harish Rao heaps praise on Siddipet civic staff

Siddipet: Heaping praise on the civic staff for shaping Siddipet into the cleanest city in Telangana as well as South India, BRS MLA and former minister, T Harish Rao said on Sunday that the award bagged by the city for “efficient management in garbage collection” owed very much to the municipal workers and their hard work.

Siddipet won the Swachh Surveshan national Award 2023 for being the cleanest in South India in 50,000 to One lakh population category. Felicitating the municipal employees in his camp office on the occasion, he stated that the award was a matter of great pride to the people of the city.

He congratulated the municipal councilors and officers as well as the civic body as a whole for their hard work and services which helped in realizing the feat. He also extended the Sankranti wishes to the people and all those behind the success of the civic body in upgrading the civic services.

Dedicating the award to the people of Siddipet, he said without people’s participation, the intended goal would not have been possible. The doctors treat diseases after the outbreak. But the civic workers were the ones who prevent such outbreaks as the social doctors.

The “Safai Anna” deserved all the salutations for saving people’s lives, he said. The roads are maintained clean in developed countries. But the credit goes to the people there besides the officials and the public representatives.

People of Siddipet have been thinking in the same lines. An auto driver was found making a visitor to the city aware of the do’s and don’ts in disposing waste materials on the roads. The auto man was insisting that even the chocolate warps have to be disposed in the dustbins only.

“I was filled with joy to find people with such awareness levels, said Harish Rao.

If awards were announced for the best municipalities and the best towns in the State of Telangana, Siddipet’s name would invariably figure in the list. We have won many awards. Siddipet has received as many as 22 national awards so far.

Taking a dig at the new government, he said that the Siddipet town despite such a great achievement, did not receive even a congratulatory message from anyone in the government. If Hyderabad city bagged 9th place out of 4416 municipalities in the country, Siddipet ranked first in South India, he stressed.