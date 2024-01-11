Swachh Survekshan awards: Siddipet wins clean city award in South Zone

It has won the award under the category of 50,000 to one lakh population in the South Zone area.

Siddipet: Siddipet has bagged the Clean City award under the Swachh Survekshan Awards.

It has won the award under the category of 50,000 to one lakh population in the South Zone area. Siddipet Municipal chairperson K Manjula Rajanarasu in the presence of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ronald Rose received the award during a programme in New Delhi.

Speaking on the achievement, Manjula said they had carried out the best hygienic practices in the town under the guidance of the Former Minister T Harish Rao. She said the civic staff was collecting the dry and wet waste separately which they were converting into organic fertiliser, gas and other useful material. Manjula also hailed the citizens for their role in making the town one of the cleanest towns in the country.

Harish Rao congratulated the Siddipet municipal staff and elected representatives. Rao called upon them to continue the efforts to set a model of cleanliness.