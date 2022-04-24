Harish Rao inaugurates Kanha Medical Centre

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:59 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Health Minister T Harish Rao inaugurating Kanha Medical Centre located on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Kanha Shanti Vanam, headquarters of the world’s largest meditation centre Heartfulness located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, now houses a state-of-the-art medical centre to serve the residents around the area.

The Kanha Medical Centre was inaugurated on Sunday by Health Minister, T Harish Rao.

The 12-bedded Medical Center is equipped with all modern medical technological devices and offers specialty services such as pediatrics, general medicine, diabetes, immunization of children and adults, Covid care, telemedicine through healthcare apps, lab services and radiology, dental and basic ophthalmology services, a press releases said.

The medical centre is intended to make its services accessible to those living in the vicinity such as the villages of Chegur, Bugganaguda, Kothur, Timmapur, Bandoniguda, Venkammaguda etc. The centre will provide 24×7 emergency and ambulance services.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .