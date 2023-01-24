Planned C-Sections harm health of both infant and mother: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:49 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Siddipet: Health Minister T Harish Rao called upon the women of Siddipet district to visit government hospitals for deliveries rather than going to private hospitals which would charge them exorbitantly.

The Minister was speaking after distributing three-wheeler TVS mopeds to 20 physically challenged persons in Siddipet, CMRF cheques worth Rs 17.16 lakh to 47 beneficiaries, and Kalyana Lakshmi cheques worth Rs 1.34 crore to 134 women here on Tuesday.

The Minister said he got to know some women were planning their deliveries on the best days and going for C-Section surgeries in private hospitals. Cautioning against such practices, Rao said the mother and child may face serious health issues for a longer time because of this. The Minister underlined the importance of doing yoga and exercises advised by the doctor for a normal and healthy delivery.

Saying that they were giving KCR Kits to all new mothers, Rao said the government would start giving nutrition kits to pregnant women from April onwards.

Stating that Siddipet Constituency had benefited the most from CMRF, the Minister said as many as 6,463 beneficiaries were given Rs 26.05 crore. Physically challenged persons were also given Vikalangula Corporation loans during the meeting.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma and others were present.