Harish Rao opens Basthi Dawakhana in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Siddipet: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday inaugurated a Basthi Dawakhana in Kalakunta Colony in Siddipet town.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said the State government had decided to set up Basthi Dawakhanas and Palle Dawakhanas across the State with the objective to expand healthcare in the government sector.

Since people could not afford to travel to government hospitals located a distance for fever, and other diseases, Rao said the health department had decided to set up a Dawakhana in every colony.

Suggesting that people not visit private hospitals, the Minister said the health department had appointed a doctor and staff with 56 types of diagnostic services provided.

Talking about the expansion of healthcare in the government sector, the Minister said the 1,000-bed hospital, which was being built as part of the Government Medical College in the district, would be inaugurated shortly.

The hospital would have facilities for cancer treatment and kidney transplantation. Elaborating on various welfare schemes introduced by the Telangana government, Rao said the government would soon start giving Rs.3 lakh for each of the homeless to help build a home on their own land.