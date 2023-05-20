Harish Rao presents laptop to intermediate topper from Siddipet

Aswitha had scored 986 out of 1,000 marks in the intermediate MPC group

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:54 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is presenting laptop to Guntepally Aswitha at his camp office in Siddipet on Saturday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has presented a laptop as a gift to Guntepally Aswitha, an intermediate topper from Siddipet district.

Aswitha had scored 986 out of 1,000 marks in the intermediate MPC group. Aswitha, a resident of Husnabad town, was a student at Government Junior College for Girls, Husnabad. She came first among government college students in Siddipet and stood in 8th position in the State. Assuring all support to Aswitha in pursuing higher studies, Rao exhorted her to dream big.

The Minister spoke to Aswitha on Saturday morning and invited her to his camp office in Siddipet. He felicitated her before gifting her the laptop.

