Harish Rao slams Govt for deteriorating conditions in hostels

Eleven girl students of KGVB School in Narsapur mandal of Nirmal district were admitted to hospital on Friday as they took ill after consuming the food served in the hostel.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 04:37 PM

Hyderabad: Voicing concern over the conditions prevailing in the residential schools in the State, BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday pointed out that close on the heels of the death of Prashant, a student in Bhongir Gurukul school due to food contamination, another instance of food poisoning had come to light in the State.

Taking to X, he held the Congress government squarely responsible for the state of affairs on the hostels and demanded the government to initiate measures to avoid recurrence of such instances. He also demanded the government help provide better treatment to students who were hospitalized.