Sangareddy: Harish Rao transfers Rs 4.04 crore to farmers’ accounts

During a meeting with farmers in Sangareddy, the Minister transferred the amount through online mode.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:26 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao transferred an input subsidy of Rs.10,000 each to farmers’ accounts in Sangareddy district on Saturday.

Since the Agriculture and Horticulture departments had found crops were damaged on 4,047 acres across the district, the State government had granted Rs.4.04 crore.

The farmers, who were present, got the message from the banks within minutes. Over 3,650 farmers got the compensation.