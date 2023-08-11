Congress failed to expose BJP: Harish Rao

On Friday, the Finance Minister addressed a gathering and welcomed Congress and BJP leaders into BRS in Gajwel.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 03:29 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the Congress Party had failed to expose the failures of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government during the past nine years.

Addressing the gathering after welcoming the Congress and BJP cadre and leaders into the BRS fold in Gajwel on Friday, the Minister said that the Congress had failed to counter BJP in the Parliament. He has also pointed out that Congress was also not doing justice to the Opposition’s role in The State Assembly.

Rao said that they had no words to utter when Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was speaking in the Assembly. As several workers of Congress joined in BRS, Rao said that the Congress would lose deposit in the coming elections.