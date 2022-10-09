Harish Rao turns tantrik table on BJP

9 October 22

Hyderabad: Turning the ‘tantrik’ table on the Bharatiya Janata Party, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao said the BJP was coming up with ‘tantras and mantras’ allegations against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) to divert the attention of the people ahead of the Munugode by-election. He said while the TRS (BRS) had come to power by leading the people’s movement, the BJP had came to power by stoking communal sentiments.

”We believe in ‘Loktantra’ (democracy) and not ‘tantra’. The BJP not only believes in such superstitions, but also has the credit of introducing ‘Bhooth Vidya’ (paranormal sciences) course in Banaras Hindu University. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay should join the course,” the Minister said.

Speaking to the media at the TRS Legislative Party office here on Sunday, Harish Rao also hit out at union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her allegations against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The statements of the BJP leaders showed their political bankruptcy and frustration, he said, adding that the BJP had done nothing to boast about its contribution for development of Telangana State, especially Munugode during the byelection.

‘”That is why they are talking about black magic, black cats, lemons and all such nonsense,” he said.

Asking Sitharaman to announce projects like bullet trains in Telangana as the people of the State were accustomed to voting for development under the TRS rule and not mere promises, Harish Rao also demanded to know why the Central government as well as several BJP-ruled States were emulating the schemes launched by the TRS (BRS) government, if they believed it practised occult. He challenged Sitharaman to release a white paper on the recruitments taken up by the Centre in the last eight years.

The Health Minister said the TRS came to power after fighting for and achieving the State of Telangana. The party had spent its sweat and blood for the cause before coming to power. ”You came to power by dividing people in the name of religion and caste. There is no single good work done by the BJP to show in Munugode to seek votes,” he said.

The Minister also said the BJP was trying to misuse power and spend money to buy leaders from other parties and also voters. The BJP was also trying to distribute cars and motorcycles among some leaders and also voters to lure them. He stated that the TRS (BRS) had information that 200 cars and 2,000 motorcycles were booked through various agencies.

”Our party teams are tracing out those who get these cars and motorcycles and will lodge complaints with the police and the Election Commission,” he said.

Stating that BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy had himself admitted that his company got a Rs.18,000 crore contract from the BJP government, Harish Rao said Rajgopal Reddy joined the BJP after receiving the contract and was spending crores to win the by-election.

‘”This by-election is a test for self-respect of the people of Munugode. It is a contest between the people’s self-respect and Rajgopal Reddy‘s wealth,”‘ he said and exuded confidence that the TRS would win the byelections notwithstanding the BJP’s conspiracies.