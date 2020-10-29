Harish uses PM’s Bihar slogan to his advantage

Stating that the Chief Minister had made the free 24X7 power supply to the agriculture sector a reality in the State, Harish said they (opposition parties) would never come up with such schemes

Siddipet: Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s double-engine growth slogan raised in Bihar if the NDA is voted to power, Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said the same double-engine growth is possible in Dubbak only if a TRS candidate is elected in the by-election since the party is in power in Telangana.

Harish, who addressed election rallies at Ghanpur and Gudikandula of Thoguta mandal in the Dubbak Assembly constituency here on Thursday, recalled the harrowing times the farming community had experienced before Telangana was formed. He said every government that ruled the united Andhra Pradesh since the Nizam had collected land revenue. Changing the trend, the Minister said, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led government had launched Rythu Bandhu to benefit farmers and make farming profitable.

Stating that the Chief Minister had made the free 24X7 power supply to the agriculture sector a reality in the State, Harish said they (opposition parties) would never come up with such schemes. He accused the Congress and the BJP of luring voters by offering liquor and money instead of coming up with innovative development and welfare schemes.

The senior TRS leader said the two parties were trying to gain by criticising the TRS and Harish, and that the people of Dubbak would never believe their words.

“Why the BJP government permitted the imports of maize by reducing the customs duty on imports though the farmers in India were producing more than enough maize here?” Harish asked.

He said the BJP government should come up with farmer-friendly initiatives if they had any commitment towards the agrarian sector.

