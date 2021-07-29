Haritha Haram: Rachakonda Police to take up mega plantation drive on Thursday

The massive drive includes the plantation of nearly 40,000 saplings in the first phase and another 60,000 in the Commissionerate land in the second phase

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: A mega plantation drive by Rachakonda Police under ‘Telanganaku Haritha Haram’, a flagship programme of the State government, will be held at the new Commissionerate land in Medipally here on Thursday.

The programme will be inaugurated by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and attended by Medchal district in-charge Collector Swetha Mohanty, DGP M Mahender Reddy, Commissioners of tri-commissionerate and political leaders apart from senior police officials.

The massive drive includes the plantation of nearly 40,000 saplings in the first phase and another 60,000 in the Commissionerate land in the second phase. The Yadadri model of plantation is adopted in the first phase of plantation with nearly 60 native species.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .