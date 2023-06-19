Harithotsavam: 6 lakh saplings planted in Karimnagar on Monday

Besides a nursery in every village, Palle Prakruthi vanams and Bruhat Palle Prakruthi vanams were developed to enhance green cover, said Gangula

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:49 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar planting trees as part of Haritha Dinostavam in Karimnagar on Monday.

Karimnagar: Six lakh saplings were planted on a single day as part of Harithotsavam organized as part of Telangana Formation Day celebrations on Monday.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, who planted saplings near the cable bridge here, said that in order to enhance forest cover and develop healthy Telangana by growing meditational and fruit bearing trees, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had launched Haritha Haram on July 3, 2015.

Greenery in the State has been enhanced with the plantation of crores of trees since the inception of the programme. Besides a nursery in every village, Palle Prakruthi vanams and Bruhat Palle Prakruthi vanams were developed to enhance green cover, he said, adding that six lakh saplings were planted on Monday alone.

Collector RV Karnan, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, district libraries chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud, municipal commissioner Seva Islawath and others were present.