Harithotsavam: HMDA takes up plantation of 1.90 lakh saplings

MA&UD, Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar planted a banyan tree of 15 feet height at the Kothwalguda Eco Park

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), on the occasion of ‘Telangana Green Festival’ (Haritha Utsavam) being celebrated as a part of the Decennial Celebrations of Telangana Formation on Monday, said that it has planted 1.90 lakh saplings and also translocated nearly 126 trees.

MA&UD, Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar planted a banyan tree of 15 feet height at the Kothwalguda Eco Park along with 200 other HMDA staff who planted 15,000 saplings in the same lung space.

According to HMDA, there are over six crore saplings in their nurseries and efforts are underway to improve greenery in their jurisdiction.