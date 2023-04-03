Harvard research names the unhappiest jobs in the world

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:50 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Hyderabad: Harvard University has revealed a list of jobs that are the unhappiest in the world according to research they have conducted. Jobs that have less human interaction have topped the list.

The study was initiated in 1938 and it took almost 85 years for researchers to come to this conclusion. The responses were collected from more than 700 participants from across the world.

Humans are naturally interactive beings and have to have human connections with the people around them. And as one spends more time at the workplace than at home, it is important to have those connections at work.

According to the study, jobs that require little human interaction and no opportunities to build relationships with co-workers are the unhappiest in the world.

Isolated and lonely jobs like truck driving, night security, package and food delivery services, and other such jobs where people have no co-workers at all are the unhappiest jobs. Other jobs where people have no co-workers at all are also likely to fall under this list.

The study also stated that the positive relationships that people build in their lives are what keep them happy for a longer period.