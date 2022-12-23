Hasbro launches Monopoly, Game of Life in Telugu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:08 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: Leading global play and entertainment company, Hasbro, announced the launch of new language variants of its classic Monopoly, Game of Life, and the Monopoly Deal card game. Fans, children, and families can now enjoy playing family favorite games in Telugu!

This is yet another milestone for Hasbro India after the launch of the Hindi and Tamil version of Monopoly Deal card game. With end-to-end game play in Telugu, parents can encourage their children to read, speak and practice Telugu, all while playing games.

The packaging, all instructions, elements of the game board, and action cards of the three games are in Telugu language. When playing the classic Monopoly board game and Monopoly Deal Card game, fans can buy, sell, trade properties in cities, towns and districts that are local to the culturally rich state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Lalit Parmar, Commercial Director – Hasbro India, said, “the adaptation of games in Telugu will provide families and their children with hours of fun as well as the chance to bond over shared memories. “