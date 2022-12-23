Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at Tank Bund on Saturday

Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions at Tank Bund in connection with the inauguration of new super luxury buses of TSRTC on Saturday

23 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions at Tank Bund in connection with the inauguration of new super luxury buses of TSRTC on Saturday. The traffic restrictions will be imposed between 12 pm and 5 pm.

Traffic coming from Ranigunj towards Tank Bund will be diverted at Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda X Roads and DBR Mills, and traffic from Liberty towards Upper Tank Bund diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Telugu Thalli, Iqbal Minar.

Traffic from Telugu Thalli towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Liberty, Himayath Nagar while vehicles coming from Musheerabad crossroads towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Kavadiguda X Roads towards Lower Tank Bund.

Traffic from DBR Mills towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at DBR Mills towards Goshala – Kavadiguda – Jabbar Complex – Bible House and the vehicles coming from Iqbal Minar towards uppet Tank Bund will be diverted at Old Secretariat towards Telugu Thalli flyover – Lower Tank Bund.