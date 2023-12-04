Hashtag IT Minister trends on social media

Many said it was hard to imagine anyone else in place of KT Rama Rao, who had become the face of the State's flourishing IT sector as a suave Minister successful in bringing the world's biggest IT names to Hyderabad

Published Date - 09:48 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Hyderabad: Even as the Congress government is yet to assume office in Telangana, netizens from across the country took to social media and were eager to know who the next IT Minister in Telangana would be. Since Monday afternoon, social media platform X witnessed ‘IT Minister” trending at the top with more than 50,000 posts. Many said it was hard to imagine anyone else in place of KT Rama Rao, who had become the face of the State’s flourishing IT sector as a suave Minister successful in bringing the world’s biggest IT names to Hyderabad.

The Information Technology (IT) sector plays a key role in attracting investments to Telangana especially Hyderabad and emerged as one of the largest employer for young graduates. With many IT firms operating from Hyderabad and a few more in the pipeline, netizens including software engineers took to the social media to express their excitement as well as anxiousness.

In the last decade under the BRS rule, Telangana attracted huge investments in the IT industry and surpassed Bengaluru in terms of job creation this year. Attributing Telangana’s success in IT sector to Rama Rao, people from various walks of life including actors, social activists, entrepreneurs and business leaders took to social media appreciating his good work during the last 10 years for growth of IT industry in Telangana and development of Hyderabad. Most of them wished that the Congress would find an able IT Minister to replace Rama Rao.

Some shared videos of Rama Rao’s popular speeches, including one with Apple CEO Tim Cook in Hyderabad, and several other videos on X (formerly Twitter), where he is seen hardselling Telangana as the best investment destination in India. “KTR is no more the IT Minister of Telangana. Let that sink in…” tweeted one X user.

“No party in India can produce such a knowledgeable IT Minister. Telangana will surely pay the price for losing this guy.. It will be a huge setback for the growing infrastructure…” shared another X user.

Apart from the trending hashtag, there were others too, who praised Rama Rao’s tenure as Minister.

“While I have no party affiliation & do not care to even cultivate one, I must say @KTRBRS garu was the most approachable, empathetic, caring and intelligent leader that I have admired in the last one decade mostly from a distance. His wisdom & grace will be always appreciated beyond his political career. He also can be singularly credited to build a positive narrative of ease of business in Telangana. I saw a lot of iconic #SushmaSwaraj Mam in him…” (sic), wrote Prajwala co-founder Sunitha Krishnan.