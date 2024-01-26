Put a collective effort in discharging duties: Sangareddy Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 03:22 PM

Sangareddy: Collector Valluru Kranthi has called upon the officials of the district administration to put in a collective effort to keep the district at the top in all the performance indicators. Addressing the officials after unfurling the national flag at the Collectorate on Republic Day, the collector has asked the officials to ensure the fruits of the welfare schemes reached the deserving people. She has distributed notebooks and chocolates to the students.

Later, the Collector has unfurled the national flag at the Police parade grounds in Sangareddy. Kranthi has said that the government was going in the right direction to implement all the six guarantees. She has said that the occupancy of women in RTC buses has increased to 57 percent after the government increased free travel service for them. Kranthi has presented appreciation certificates to the officials who stood out in delivering. Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh, Additional Collector Chandrashekhar, and others were present.