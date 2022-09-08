Have a positive approach throughout your preparation

Hyderabad: As they say, giving suggestions is free and so unsolicited advice comes easy from all quarters. People who give advice don’t really have to step into another’s shoes or experience their anxiety. So, it’s quite easy for ‘well-wishers’ to ask job aspirants to ‘not worry’ and ‘have a positive approach’ to stay ahead of competition and land a government job.

Having said that, there are advantages of developing a positive approach, confidence in yourself and trusting your own abilities in order to crack competitive exams such as the TSPSC and the UPSC. Here are some tips on how you can stay positive throughout your preparation.

Be clear about your exam strategy. Once you finished collecting the necessary material and got the time table in place, draft a proper schedule with good strategy and timelines. This will help you get clarity on how you’ll go about the preparation over the next few months. Planning ahead and working backwards usually helps. For example, if your exam is scheduled for May, plan what you want to do a few days before the exam, what you would like to see through in terms of revision in April, etc. That way, you will be clearer about what you’ve to do in this month and the next few months.

Even as you spend a lot of time to complete the entire syllabus once, make sure that you allot a good number of hours for revising the topics/ subjects as well. This is particularly important when you’re tackling difficult concepts. Also, don’t take up revision just for the sake of it but thoroughly enjoy the second reading. While reading something for the first time gives you an overall understanding, revision time helps you grasp all the important points well.

Finally, have faith in yourself and trust your own efforts and preparation. Constantly remind yourself what you’re good at and don’t be obsessed with marks obtained in mock tests. There’s no point in feeling elated or disappointed with your performance as mock tests are just an indication of what your strengths or areas of improvement are.

Keeping these little tricks in mind will act as morale boosters and help you stay positive till the end.