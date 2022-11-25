| Have You Tasted Peanut Butter And Jelly Special Desserts At Magnolia Bakery

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:00 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: Dig into the delicious and creamy peanut butter and jelly desserts at Magnolia Bakery this week. As part of their weekly special goodies, the store shall have cupcakes and cake slices in this yummy flavour.

Made with peanut butter sponge cake, this cupcake is topped off with delicious peanut butter buttercream and spread with layers of sticky grapefruit jelly.

Just like all the desserts at Magnolia Bakery, the Peanut Butter and Jelly Cupcake and Cake Slice are freshly made daily by hand. Drop by Magnolia Bakery today and check out these delicious goodies. Follow @magnoliabakery.india for more updates!

What: Delicious Peanut Butter and Jelly Desserts

Where: Magnolia Bakery, Road No 45, Jubilee Hills

When: Till November 27

Price: Rs 175 (+ tax) onwards