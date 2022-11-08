| Have You Tried Billionaire Banana Pudding Magnolia Bakery Indias Speciality For The Month Yet

Have you tried ‘Billionaire Banana Pudding’, Magnolia Bakery India’s speciality for the month, yet?

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:10 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Hyderabad: Pamper yourself with one of the richest and most mouth-watering treats made by Magnolia Bakery – the ‘Billionaire Banana Pudding’. As the name suggests, this special pudding tastes priceless!

The ‘Billionaire Banana Pudding’ is made of layers of vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, double fudge brownie bits and caramel.

Just like all their desserts, the ‘Billionaire Banana Pudding’ is freshly made daily by hand. Drop in at Magnolia Bakery to get a taste of this limited period offer of delicious goodness. Follow @magnoliabakery.india for more updates!

What: Billionaire Banana Pudding

When: Till November 27

Where: Magnolia Bakery, Road No 45, Jubilee Hills

Price: Rs 300 ++ (small); Rs 470 ++ (large)