Have you watched this Bhojpuri version of ‘Kesariya’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:47 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

Hyderabad: Since its release, the song ‘Kesariya’ from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra’ has created a lot of buzz on social media with netizens making various reels and versions of the song. However, after the film’s release, the song has once again started trending online.

While the melody sung by Arijit Singh was very well received by the audiences, ‘Kesariya’ was originally meant to be a dance beat with Ranbir and Alia dancing in the streets of Varanasi. Recently, the director of the film Ayan Mukharjee has released this version of the song and since then, the dance steps of the song are all over the internet.

A video synced with their dance steps to the Bhojpuri hit ‘Lollypop Lagelu’ by Pawan Singh is going viral on the internet. The dance steps look in sync with the Bhojpuri song that came out in 2008. “Kesariya would never be the same,” says a text insert on the video along with a laughing emoji.

The Bhojpuri dance version video has garnered over one lakh views with heaps of comments pouring in the comment section. “Best thing in internet right now, (sic)” wrote an Instagram user. “This is going to live rent free in my mind,” said another.

In a recent interview, Karan Johar said that he did not approve the dance version of the song in the film and they had re-shot the sequences to turn it into a romantic one.