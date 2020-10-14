Hayathnagar police rescue truck driver from being washed away

The driver Ramreddy, who was trying to drive across a water stream, got stuck midway and the surging waters began to pull the truck along with it

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Hyderabad: Timely response from the Hayathnagar police saved the life of a truck driver who was being washed away at Peddamberpet in the early hours of Wednesday.

Local villagers who noticed this alerted the Hayathnagar police, who along with an NDRF team, rushed to the spot. The NDRF team reached the truck on a boat and rescued Ramreddy.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the team efforts and urged citizens to stay safe in their houses and not to take risks by venturing out during the rains.

