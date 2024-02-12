Watch: Driver drags bike as customer refused to walk to petrol bunk in Hyderabad

The incident, which has sparked outrage on social media, occurred when the bike came to a halt due to low fuel, leaving the passenger stranded.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 February 2024, 01:20 PM

Hyderabad: A driver, apparently working for a ride-hailing service (bike taxi), in Hyderabad was allegedly coerced by a customer to physically drag the vehicle to the nearest petrol bunk, while he continued to remain seated. The incident, which has sparked outrage on social media, occurred when the bike came to a halt due to low fuel, leaving the passenger stranded.

The customer reportedly had boarded the bike taxi after booking a ride and when the bike ran out of petrol en route, the driver requested the passenger to walk to the nearest petrol station. However, the passenger allegedly refused to comply with the driver’s request, prompting the driver to drag the two-wheeler physically with his hands and feet, while the customer continued to sit on the bike.

In the video footage that went viral on several social media platforms, the driver can be seen pushing the bike while the passenger remains seated.

The video sparked flak from netizens, who criticized the passenger’s behavior and expressed sympathy for the driver’s plight.