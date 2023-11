| Hca C Division One Day League Aryan Bowls Akshit Cc To Victory

HCA C Division one-day league: Aryan bowls Akshit CC to victory

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Hyderabad: Aryan scalped five wickets for six runs as his side Akshit CC defeated Picket CC by five wickets in the HCA C Division one-day league match in Hyderabad on Friday.

In another match, Mohd Samad hit 121 to guide Team Kun CC to a crushing 223-run victory over Starlets CC.

Brief Scores: C Division one-day league:

Picket CC 105 in 28.3 overs (Aryan 5/6, Tameem Saifi 3/37) lost to Akshit CC 109/5 in 22.5 overs; Noble CC 198/7 in 45 overs (B Sakshit 72; Charan 4/41) lost to Consult CC 199/4 in 36.4 overs (R Prudvishwar 59, M Abhinav Goud 70); Team Kun CC 349/7 in 47 overs (Mohd Samad 121, Vivaan Satwalekar 63) bt Starlets CC 126/9 in 47 overs (CH Akshay 55; Karthik 3/19); RJCC 92 in 23.4 overs lost to PJLCC 96/8 in 24.5 overs (GS Mithul 3/31, Daiwik Khatri 3/21).

