HCA League: Akanksh bowls CCOB to victory

Akanksh shines with five-wicket haul in CCOB's thumping 130-run victory over Cheerful Chums in the HCA A2 Division Two Day League Championship in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 August 2024, 10:24 PM

Hyderabad: Akanksh Sitaraman’s impressive bowling figures of 5/34 powered CCOB to a commanding 130-run win over Cheerful Chums in the HCA A2 Division Two Day League Championship in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Batting first, CCOB posted 228 runs in 73.3 overs. Later, Akanksh’s fine bowling effort, supported by K Satish’s Chandra’s 3/21 restricted Cheerful Chums for just 98 in 43.3 overs.

In another match, P Aashish Abhay stole the spotlight with nine-wicket haul in Concorde CC’s 97-run win over Sri Shyam CC. Chasing a target of 206, Aashish remarkable performance bundled out Sri Shyam for 108 in 43 overs.

Brief Scores: HUCC 238 in 73.3 overs lost to Team Kun 242/6 in 54.3 overs (Saish 109 no, B Venkat 64); CCOB 228 in 73.3 overs bt Cheerful Chums 98 in 43.3 overs (Akanksh Sitaraman 5/34, K Satish Chandra 3/21); Nizamabad Dist 248 in 65.2 overs bt Vijaynagar CC 118 in 51.2 overs (Madhur 3/37); Beema CC 264 in 61.2 overs bt Manikumar CC 92 in 30 overs (Parveeth Kumar 3/25); Rakesh Xi 293 in 69.2 overs bt Kishoresons CC 176 in 64.2 overs (Mohd Adil 69, V Darshan Reddy 67, Sahil Sisodia 5/26); Youngmaster 219 in 56.4 overs bt WMCC 194 in 56.3 overs (Chavan Krishna 56, Akshith Reddy 5/58, Sathwik Swaraj 4/35); Concorde CC 205/10 in 43.1 overs bt Sri Shyam CC 108/10 in 43 overs (P Aashish Abhay 9/38); Jai Bhagwathi CC 503/8 in 90 overs bt Venus Cybertech CC 348/3 in 90 overs (S Nischal Reddy 52, Aditya Vardhan 141 no, K Anirudh 83, Mithul Gardas 55 no); Mahmood CC 298 in 82.1 overs bt New Blues CC 124 in 61.2 overs (Tanishk Agarwal 33, N Nitesh Naik 5/24); Manchester CC 226 in 75.5 overs bt Red Hills CC 154 in 48.4 overs (Akib 68, Jagdish Yadav 3/29, Loknath Yadav 5/34); Nizam College 180 in 53.1 overs lost to Shalimar CC 182/4 in 44 overs (Akshay C 86 no); Khammam Dist 338 in 62.5 overs bt Hyderabad Titans CC 67 in 32.1 overs (K Srikhar 5/16); Deccan Blues CC 173 in 44.2 overs lost to MP Blues CC 176/4 in 35.3 overs (S Raju 81 no);

HCA Boy’s Under 16 Inter School & Colleges Tournament: Niraj International School 63 in 12 overs (Jonith 5/20) lost to PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Golconda 67/0 in 3.5 overs; Pallavi Model School Alwal 203 in 29.1 overs (Janak 3/38, Manpreet Singh 3/28) bt Slate the School Ameerpet 81/10 in 19.4 overs (Achyuth Choudhary 3/13); CMR International School Suraram 61 in 24.4 overs (K Rakhi 3/17) lost to TGWURJC Sangareddy 64/4 in 22.1 overs;

HCA Girl's Under-15 League: Team 189/7 in 25 overs (Akshaya 51, Yagnasri 21, Gagana 2/20) bt Team E 131/5 in 25 overs (Abhigna 22, Druvigna 51)