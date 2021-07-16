HCA postpones Special General Meeting

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: In a turnaround development, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has postponed the Special General Meeting (SGM) which was scheduled to be held on July 18.

“Due to certain unforeseen circumstances the SGM stands deferred. Members may kindly take note of the same. Further developments in this regard, if any, will be informed separately,’’ said R Vijayanand, secretary, in a statement on Friday.

According to Vijayanand as it was a single point agenda on the districts they decided to hold it at a later date.

This sudden decision came after reports emerged that the two factions– president Mohammed Azharuddin and the Apex Council– are in the reconciliation process. They had a meeting on Thursday and reportedly worked on an early solution to the crisis.

However, former secretary T Shesh Narayan said that it was an unholy compromise.

“They should not have postponed the SGM and instead they should solve the differences in this meeting. The whole affair looks shady.’’ he said, adding further ‘What will they tell the court now? The Apex Council had filed a case in the High Court against Azharuddin and brought a stay. It looks ridiculous.”

