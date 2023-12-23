Hyderabad crush Saurashtra in Vijay Merchant Trophy

Yashveer helped Hyderabad bundled out the opposition to 99 runs. Chasing the small target of 61, Hyderabad lost three wickets before reaching home

Hyderabad: V Shaveer returned with an impressive 5/53 bowling figures as Hyderabad crushed Saurashtra by seven wickets in the Vijay Merchant Trophy, on Saturday.

After dismissing the opposition Saurashtra to 77 in their first innings, Hyderabad psoted 113 runs to take a slender 38-run lead. Later, Yashveer helped Hyderabad bundled out the opposition to 99 runs. Chasing the small target of 61, Hyderabad lost three wickets before reaching home.

With the victory, Hyderabad pocketed six points.

Brief Scores: Saurashtra 75 & 99 in 44.2 overs (V Yashveer 5/53, Aryan Reddy 3/8) lost to Hyderabad 113 & 62/3 in 19 overs.