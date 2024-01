| Hca U 14 One Day Selection Matches Ishan Shines With Five Wicket Haul

HCA U-14 One-Day Selection matches: Ishan shines with five-wicket haul

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Hyderabad: Ishan Puram returned with 5/15 bowling figures as his side Team D defeated Districts 1 by seven wickets in the HCA Boys Under-14 One-Day Selection matches, in Hyderabad on Friday.

In another match, Guru Vidhwan scored 108 runs but his side Districts 2 lost to Team H by 45 runs.

Brief Scores: Round 2: Team H 226 in 45.4 overs (D Arjun 62; Manvith Yadav 4/61) bt Districts 2 181 in 33.1 overs (Guru Vidhwan 108; Vignesh Nethi 3/30, Shaik Abdul Sabur 3/41);

Districts-1 149 in 31.3 overs (E Takshil 66; Charan Kumar Reddy 3/35, Ishan Puram 5/15) lost to Team D 151/3 in 28.1 overs (Nishanth 50, M Ram Charan 81no);

Team C 209/5 in 50 overs (Deva 47) lost to Team A 211/3 in 41.5 overs (Nischal Reddy 88, Vedanth Yadav 67no);

Team E 219 in 49.1 overs (Shaunak Ram 77; Harshavardhan 3/21, Praveen 3/37) bt Team G 185 in 40.1 overs (Prudhvishwar 54; V Siddharth 3/35, Sreeram 3/30).