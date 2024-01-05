Ranji Trophy: Rahul slams double century

Captain Tilak hits ton as Hyderabad declare after posting 474/5 against Nagaland

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:23 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Hyderabad's Rahul Singh playing a shot

Hyderabad: Playing in the Plate Group, Hyderabad toyed with minnows Nagaland bowling attack amassing a massive 474/5 before declaring on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy match at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, on Friday.

Inviting the visitors to bat after winning the toss proved costly for the Nagaland captain Rangsen Jonathan as Rahul Singh smashed a 157-ball 214 while captain Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 100 before declaring the innings. Later, Hyderabad picked up the wicket of Nzanthung Mozhui as hosts ended at 35/1 in 11 overs.

Also Read 2024 T20 World Cup schedule unveiled: India to face Pakistan on June 9

Earlier, Hyderabad lost Rohit Rayudu in the third over cheaply. However, that was the only blemish in the innings for the former Ranji Trophy champions. Former Ranji captain Tanmay Agarwal (80 off 109; 12×4) and Rahul Singh added 227 runs for the second wicket before the former got out.

Former captain’s dismissal brought the current captain Tilak to the crease. Rahul was severe on the hosts’ bowlers as his 157-run knock was laced with 23 boundaries and nine over it. Tilak too took the bowlers on scoring his century in 112 balls with the help of six boundaries and four sixes.

Both Rahul and Tilak added 118 runs for the third wicket in quick time. After Rahul’s dismissal in the 54th over, Chandan Sahani (23 off 29) and Pragnay Reddy (19 off 23) tried to continue the onslaught before being dismissed. Ravi Teja remained unbeaten on 21 off 25 when Tilak declared their innings after reaching his century. Hyderabad scored at a staggering rate of 6.18 runs per over in their innings.