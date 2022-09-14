HCL Technologies to hold placement drive in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:35 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Adilabad: Collector Sikta Patnaik advised the unemployed candidates to utilize the placement drive being held by HCL Technologies Limited in collaboration with the intermediate education department on the premises of a social welfare residential school here on Wednesday.

Sikta said that candidates who passed Intermediate with the MPC group were eligible to attend the drive. She told them to hone their skills in the software sector and to grab employment opportunities. She patted the authorities of the intermediate education department and HCL Technlogies Limited for coming forward to organize the drive for the convenience of the jobless.

District Intermediate Education Officer Ravinder, and staffers of HCL Technologies Limited were present.