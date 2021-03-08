Heads up for job seekers

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit and DEET have more than 3,60,000+ active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Company: A V Immigration and Careers Consultancy Private Limited
Position: Immigration Consultant
Experience: 0-3Years
Salary: No bar for right candidates
Location: Hyderabad
Contact Name: Prachi
Contact Number: 7219216918
Company: Edify Private limited
Position:System Analyst
Experience: Freshers
Location: Gachibowli
Salary: 1.4LPA
Should have good communications Skills and technical knowledge
Contact : 8873339999
Company: Advaita Global IT Labs Pvt Ltd
Position: Customer Care Executive
Looking for voice and non voice process
Experience: 12+ or any Degree
Salary: 15000/Month + Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Contact Number: 8978707207
Company: eCentric Solutions Pvt ltd
Position: Technician
Experience: Freshers/Experience
Salary: 12000-20000/Month
Location: Punjagutta
Vacancies: 100
Contact Number: 8886660788
Company: Varistha Infracon Pvt Ltd
Position: Marketing Managers
Experience: 1-4 Years
Salary: 20,000 – 25,000/Month
Location:banjarahills
Should have driving licence and bike
Contact Number: 9100926513
Company: Varistha Infracon Pvt Ltd
Position: Assistant General Manager in sales and marketing
Experience: 5-10 Years in sales and marketing
Salary: 30,000 -40,000 /Month
Location:banjarahills
Contact Number: 9100926513
Company: VK Enterprises
Position: Computer Operator
Experience: 0-2 Years
Salary: 8500 – 12000/Month
Location: Kompally
Should have good knowledge in Marg erp 9
Contact Name: Vamshi
Contact Number: 7569368750
Company: Jaisvi Consultants
Position: Telecallers
Experience: 1-2Years
Salary: 10,000-12,000/Month
Location: Kukatpally
Contact Name: Archan Kumar Reddy
Contact Number: 8374331437
Company : Vihari Projects Pvt Ltd
Position: Telecallers (Only Female)
Experience: 0-3 Years
Salary: 11000 -20000 /Month
Language: Should have good communication skills in Telugu and English
Height : Above 5’4
Location: Kothapet
Contact: 6309700978
Company: Competent Careers
Position: Education Counselor (Female)
Work Location: Begumpet (Hyderabad)
Qualifications: Any Degree
Experience: Freshers / Experience
Salary: As per company norms
Contact Person: Ravi
Contact Number: 8886633652
Company Name: ThickShake Factory
Position: Customer Service
Location: Gachibowli (Hyderabad)
Salary : 9000 -10000/ Month
Qualification: SSC/Intermediate
Contact Name: Tejaswy
Mobile No – 7337332022
Company: Likitha Diagnostic
Profile- Business Development Executive
Salary – 13000 /Month
Experience: 1-2 Years
Qualification-Any Graduate
Location – Hyderabad
Contact No – 9948161810
Company: Team Lease
Position- Sale’s Associate
Salary-9700 take home +Incentives
Open positions- 250
Location: Entire Hyderabad Dmart stores
Job Role – have to speak with the customer for any queries in the store
Shifts- General Shifts
Contact: 9573444747
