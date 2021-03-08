Heads up for job seekers

With Workruit Instant Resume you can Create your resume in less than 5 minutes

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit and DEET have more than 3,60,000+ active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Company: A V Immigration and Careers Consultancy Private Limited

Position: Immigration Consultant

Experience: 0-3Years

Salary: No bar for right candidates

Location: Hyderabad

Contact Name: Prachi

Contact Number: 7219216918

Company: Edify Private limited

Position:System Analyst

Experience: Freshers

Location: Gachibowli

Salary: 1.4LPA

Should have good communications Skills and technical knowledge

Contact : 8873339999

Company: Advaita Global IT Labs Pvt Ltd

Position: Customer Care Executive

Looking for voice and non voice process

Experience: 12+ or any Degree

Salary: 15000/Month + Incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Contact Number: 8978707207

Company: eCentric Solutions Pvt ltd

Position: Technician

Experience: Freshers/Experience

Salary: 12000-20000/Month

Location: Punjagutta

Vacancies: 100

Contact Number: 8886660788

Company: Varistha Infracon Pvt Ltd

Position: Marketing Managers

Experience: 1-4 Years

Salary: 20,000 – 25,000/Month

Location:banjarahills

Should have driving licence and bike

Contact Number: 9100926513

Company: Varistha Infracon Pvt Ltd

Position: Assistant General Manager in sales and marketing

Experience: 5-10 Years in sales and marketing

Salary: 30,000 -40,000 /Month

Location:banjarahills

Contact Number: 9100926513

Company: VK Enterprises

Position: Computer Operator

Experience: 0-2 Years

Salary: 8500 – 12000/Month

Location: Kompally

Should have good knowledge in Marg erp 9

Contact Name: Vamshi

Contact Number: 7569368750

Company: Jaisvi Consultants

Position: Telecallers

Experience: 1-2Years

Salary: 10,000-12,000/Month

Location: Kukatpally

Contact Name: Archan Kumar Reddy

Contact Number: 8374331437

Company : Vihari Projects Pvt Ltd

Position: Telecallers (Only Female)

Experience: 0-3 Years

Salary: 11000 -20000 /Month

Language: Should have good communication skills in Telugu and English

Height : Above 5’4

Location: Kothapet

Contact: 6309700978

Company: Competent Careers

Position: Education Counselor (Female)

Work Location: Begumpet (Hyderabad)

Qualifications: Any Degree

Experience: Freshers / Experience

Salary: As per company norms

Contact Person: Ravi

Contact Number: 8886633652

Company Name: ThickShake Factory

Position: Customer Service

Location: Gachibowli (Hyderabad)

Salary : 9000 -10000/ Month

Qualification: SSC/Intermediate

Contact Name: Tejaswy

Mobile No – 7337332022

Company: Likitha Diagnostic

Profile- Business Development Executive

Salary – 13000 /Month

Experience: 1-2 Years

Qualification-Any Graduate

Location – Hyderabad

Contact No – 9948161810

Company: Team Lease

Position- Sale’s Associate

Salary-9700 take home +Incentives

Open positions- 250

Location: Entire Hyderabad Dmart stores

Job Role – have to speak with the customer for any queries in the store

Shifts- General Shifts

Contact: 9573444747

