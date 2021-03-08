Heads up for job seekers

Published: 8th Mar 2021  12:17 am

Company: A V Immigration and Careers Consultancy Private Limited

Position: Immigration Consultant
Experience: 0-3Years
Salary: No bar for right candidates
Location: Hyderabad
Contact Name: Prachi
Contact Number: 7219216918

Company: Edify Private limited

Position:System Analyst
Experience: Freshers
Location: Gachibowli
Salary: 1.4LPA
Should have good communications Skills and technical knowledge
Contact : 8873339999

Company: Advaita Global IT Labs Pvt Ltd

Position: Customer Care Executive
Looking for voice and non voice process
Experience: 12+ or any Degree
Salary: 15000/Month + Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Contact Number: 8978707207

Company: eCentric Solutions Pvt ltd

Position: Technician
Experience: Freshers/Experience
Salary: 12000-20000/Month
Location: Punjagutta
Vacancies: 100
Contact Number: 8886660788

Company: Varistha Infracon Pvt Ltd

Position: Marketing Managers
Experience: 1-4 Years
Salary: 20,000 – 25,000/Month
Location:banjarahills
Should have driving licence and bike
Contact Number: 9100926513

Company: Varistha Infracon Pvt Ltd

Position: Assistant General Manager in sales and marketing
Experience: 5-10 Years in sales and marketing
Salary: 30,000 -40,000 /Month
Location:banjarahills
Contact Number: 9100926513

Company: VK Enterprises

Position: Computer Operator
Experience: 0-2 Years
Salary: 8500 – 12000/Month
Location: Kompally
Should have good knowledge in Marg erp 9
Contact Name: Vamshi
Contact Number: 7569368750

Company: Jaisvi Consultants

Position: Telecallers
Experience: 1-2Years
Salary: 10,000-12,000/Month
Location: Kukatpally
Contact Name: Archan Kumar Reddy
Contact Number: 8374331437

Company : Vihari Projects Pvt Ltd

Position: Telecallers (Only Female)
Experience: 0-3 Years
Salary: 11000 -20000 /Month
Language: Should have good communication skills in Telugu and English
Height : Above 5’4
Location: Kothapet
Contact: 6309700978

Company: Competent Careers

Position: Education Counselor (Female)
Work Location: Begumpet (Hyderabad)
Qualifications: Any Degree
Experience: Freshers / Experience
Salary: As per company norms
Contact Person: Ravi
Contact Number: 8886633652

Company Name: ThickShake Factory

Position: Customer Service
Location: Gachibowli (Hyderabad)
Salary : 9000 -10000/ Month
Qualification: SSC/Intermediate
Contact Name: Tejaswy
Mobile No – 7337332022

Company: Likitha Diagnostic

Profile- Business Development Executive
Salary – 13000 /Month
Experience: 1-2 Years
Qualification-Any Graduate
Location – Hyderabad
Contact No – 9948161810

Company: Team Lease

Position- Sale’s Associate
Salary-9700 take home +Incentives
Open positions- 250
Location: Entire Hyderabad Dmart stores
Job Role – have to speak with the customer for any queries in the store
Shifts- General Shifts
Contact: 9573444747

